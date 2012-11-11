Tennessee Pharmacy Board lenient on infractions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Members of Tennessee's Board of Pharmacy recently revoked the license of the Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak, but a review by The Tennessean shows the board has been lenient on compounding pharmacies in this state accused of violations.

The Tennessean found (http://tnne.ws/Zp3Scx) that a letter of warning was the typical response to infractions, including sterility problems, expired drugs and unlicensed pharmacists.

The review also found the board keeps secret the names of pharmacists who are sent the letters.

Tennessee has not adopted model regulations for sterile compounding. It also does not require a separate license for sterile compounding, so the Health Department doesn't know how many pharmacists do it.

As the board prepares to meet this week, no new regulations for sterile compounders in Tennessee are planned.

