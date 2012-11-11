Attention shifts to new Georgia charter school commission

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Now that Georgia voters have approved a constitutional amendment affirming the state's authority to create special public schools, attention is shifting to putting the new policy in action.

Gov. Nathan Deal, House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle say their offices are already vetting potential nominees for a new charter school commission. Those three will submit names to the state Board of Education, which will choose the seven members.

The selection process will not begin officially until Jan. 1, when the law goes into effect.

The new commission will have the authority to grant charters for special state schools. Local school boards will still consider applications for local charter schools, though the commission can override them.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.