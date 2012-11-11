Tennessee's Democrats hit rock bottom

(Times Free Press) -- In a generation, Tennessee Democrats have gone from controlling state government to denouncing their own U.S. Senate nominee, a man The Washington Post described as "America's worst candidate."

Before last week, Tennessee Republicans controlled both houses of the Legislature, the governor's mansion, both U.S. Senate seats and the House delegation. They maintained all that and gained on Election Day.

Statehouse Republicans will begin January's session with what Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey called "super duper" majorities in the state House and Senate.

Thirty-five years ago, Democrats enjoyed all of the above. They have tumbled downhill ever since, and many consider Mark Clayton -- who ran and lost badly against Republican Sen. Bob Corker -- the unseen ditch at the bottom.

