Bill Haslam unsure about creating state health exchange

NASHVILLE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he "probably" leans toward Tennessee creating its own insurance exchange under the federal health care law, but he acknowledges that GOP lawmakers would resist any such move.

Friday is the deadline for Tennessee, Georgia and other states to tell federal officials whether they will set up online markets offering affordable, federally subsidized insurance to low- and moderate-income families and small businesses.

In Georgia, Republican Gov. Nathan Deal has said he probably won't seek to create a state exchange. He said his administration stopped planning one after the Obama administration issued "onerous regulations that prevent us from creating a true Georgia model."

If states don't act, the federal government will run the exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act. That's a concern for Haslam, hospitals and the state's largest health insurer, Chattanooga-based BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

