Art being installed in Chattanooga park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Nine interactive sculptures are being installed at an urban art fitness park in Chattanooga.

Artist Thomas Sayre was visiting the city last week as his works went on display at the new Main Terrain park that stretches between 13th and Main streets. The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/SU0ntK) reports it is 1 of only a few urban art fitness parks in the world.

The park is slated for completion next month. Along with the art pieces, it will feature a one-third-mile walking track, a 40,000-gallon stormwater runoff area and equipment designed by PlayCore for grown-ups.

The park received funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Chattanooga City Council and the Lyndhurst Foundation.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.