Tennessee Valley steps up to help Sandy victims

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- As the Northeast continues to deal with the aftermath of hurricane Sandy and a second blow from a nor'easter, those in the Tennessee Valley are doing what they can to make a difference.

Residents are stepping up in a big way, giving supplies, clothing and monetary donations, all for Sandy victims. Both the American Red Cross and the Samaritan Center say they can still use your help.

For the past two days local Red Cross volunteers have been holding a drive, accepting donations, all in efforts to help those starting over in the Northeast.

One of those helping is Karen Farmer. She has family affected by the storm. "Two of my cousins, and they're okay. But they lost everything. Yeah, it's hard," she says.

A single mom and business owner, Farmer says she knows all too well what tough times are like. "I think that's the way you're supposed be. I know there's a lot of people that don't, but you know, if you have a job now you really need to be able to help somebody else," says Farmer.

"I just feel for these people who are having to go through so much and the cold weather, and not having any electricity," says Red Cross worker Linda Sparks.

Sparks has been a Red Cross volunteer for nine years and has helped with disasters across the country. "When there's a big tragedy like this, people do come together. It brings out the best in people and that's really great to see," she says.

Over at the Samaritan Center in Ooltewah, a semi is being filled with food, supplies and clothing. "We've had a lot of people already from down here that have dropped off donations that know of family and friends up in that area," says Executive Director Tony Dahlberg. "We have a chance to pay it forward and show that gratitude by helping out our neighbors."

The Red Cross drive ended Saturday but you can still donate at redcross.org or at the Red Cross offices on McCallie Avenue in Chattanooga. So far, nationwide, Red Cross has raised $117 million in donations and pledges.

The Samaritan Center collection drive runs through Monday at six. They're located off Lee Highway in Ooltewah.