Nolen and Reese dominate TCBFT on Chickamauga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Forty-five teams representing ten different colleges gathered on Chickamauga Lake Saturday to battle it out for first place in the Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail's second qualifying tournament of the season.

The Team of Spencer Nolen and Johnathan Reese representing Middle Tennessee State University caught a five bass limit weighing 19.02 pounds to take the win and $1,000 first place prize.

Nolen said "We caught all of the fish we weighed in using frogs around grass mats. It was a very slow bite for us all day, but we had one short period were we caught three of our fish today"

Finishing in second place and winning $600 was the team of Landon Anderson and Tyler Arms from Tennessee Tech University with five fish weighing 13.81 pounds.

Adam Bryant and Ryan Collins from the University of Kentucky had big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth weighing 6.14 pounds which earned them a Custom Joe Burns Rod and a tackle pack provided by Yank-um Custom Tackle, Trixster Bait Company, and JP Jigs and Rigs.

"Events like these would not be possible without our team's sponsors," UTC Mocs Bass Club President James Childers says, "I would like to thank MoonPie, Tennessee Valley Ice, Coca-Cola, Yank-um Custom Tackle, JP Jigs and Rigs, Trixster Bait Company, Joe Burns Custom Rods, Fishstrong.com, and Tony Sanders Outdoors for all their help and support."

Rounding out the top ten teams:

1st - Middle Tennessee State University - Spencer Nolen and Johnathan Reese with 19.02 lbs. - $1,000

2nd - Tennessee Tech University - Landon Anderson and Tyler Arms with 13.81 lbs. - $600

3rd - University of Kentucky - Adam Bryant and Ryan Collins with 13.37 lbs. - $400

4th - Tennessee Tech University - Matt Townsend and Will Stansell with 12.84 lbs. - $250

5th -Tennessee Tech University - Seth Davis and Joe Slagle with 12.59 – Berkley Tackle

6th - Tennessee Tech University - Adam Goodwin and Cody Gass with 11.68 lbs.

7th - Tennessee Tech University - Matt Allen and Zach Youngblood with 11.64 lbs.

8th - Kennesaw State University - Justin Marlow and Taylor Thompson with 9.56 lbs.

9th - University of Tennessee, Chattanooga - Jimmy Reynolds with 9.43 lbs.

10th - Lincoln Memorial - Chris Hunt and Kyle Warwick with 8.16 lbs.

The 2012-2013 Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail (TCBFT) is hosted by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) Bass Anglers Sports Club. The TCBFT is an invitational tournament format, but there is a point system in place which will factor into who wins Angler of the Year as well as who qualifies for the yearend TCBFT Tournament of Champions.

For more info visit: www.utcbassfishing.com