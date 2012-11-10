Hundreds attend fundraiser for firefighter’s son

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Several hundred people spent their Saturday morning at Chattanooga Fire Station 1 to attend a pancake breakfast fundraiser for a firefighter's sick son.

While firefighters cooked up hundreds of fresh pancakes, country singer and American Idol finalist Bucky Covington entertained the crowd outside. Covington donated this time to help raise money for Senior Firefighter Jason Greer, who is struggling to pay the bills while his son Tristin gets treatment in his battle against neuroblastoma.

Emergency responders from around the area, parents and students from the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, where Tristin is a junior, and many others made donations to help support the Greer family.

This event was sponsored by the Chattanooga Firefighters Association – Local 820, and Help the Good Guys, a nonprofit 501c3 organization that provides financial support for injured firefighters and their families.

For those who could not attend but would like to help, donations can be mailed to: CFFA L820, C/O Jason Greer, P.O. Box 24683, Chattanooga, TN 37422.

