Earthquake shakes nerves throughout Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- An earthquake rattled through eastern Kentucky early Saturday just after noon, the ground shaking felt from Cincinnati to Atlanta.

The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed a 4.3 magnitude earthquake approximately 8 miles west of Whitesburg, Kentucky, which is 46 miles north/northwest of Kingsport, Tennessee. The temblor shook large portions of the Southeastern United States.

In the Tennessee Valley lot of people are curious about what exactly happened. Some say they didn't feel it at all while others say it got pretty scary.

"I thought what is that? Can somebody be outside shaking this hard to shake my bed? Cause it was just doing like that and it scared me," Ringgold resident Beverly Thompson said.

Thompson is bed-ridden. When the rumbling started, she says she was too scared to even move. "This whole thing was shaking and my head cause it was balanced up against it," Thompson said.

Even her cat was afraid. "He got crazy cause the noises and that and he took off," Thompson said.

A tremor was the last thing on Ooltewah resident Linda Schultz's mind. "Sitting in the den watching TV and the whole house shook. We didn't think an earthquake. We just thought somebody might be trying to break into the house," Ooltewah resident Linda Schultz said.

Some others figured as much. "I was like did you feel that? He was like yeah and I was like well it had to be the earthquake because it's be the only thing that could move the whole house," Chattanooga residents Lebron Johnson and Al Barnes said.

Many quickly got online to confirm their suspicions. "I thought at least I'm not crazy," Thompson said.

Hundreds of people throughout our viewing area described their experiences with 66,000 people on our Facebook page.

Pikeville resident Janice Mercer said "my dishes in the cabinet were rattling." In Red Bank, Ron Bianchi said "the couch shook and the plant of the floor was shaking. I knew it was an earthquake." It caused a scare in Murphy, North Carolina, too, for Heather Owenby O'Donovan who said "it shook my whole house. Probably the strongest since 1988 and we have had four since then."

Geophysicists say usually, major damage is expected when the magnitude is 5.5 or higher. No serious damage has been reported with this 4.3 magnitude quake.

