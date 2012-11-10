Prosecutor steps down, judge issues gag order in Niota case

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee prosecutor has recused his office from overseeing the case against two police officers who are accused of beating a motorist.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/VZIZBl) reports 10th Judicial District Attorney Steve Bebb took the action during a hearing Friday on the charges against Niota police officers Jonathan Scott and Keith McCarter.

The officers were indicted in April on charges of official oppression and conspiracy to commit official oppression stemming from the June 13, 2011 arrest of Ray Stewart of Niota on traffic charges.

Bebb said he made the decision after Stewart took his request for a new judge and a wider investigation to the media.

After Bebb's complaints, Judge Amy Reedy issued a gag order in the case, saying "both sides are entitled to a fair trial."

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.