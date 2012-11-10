Georgia veterans get free weekend admission to parks

ATLANTA (AP) - This weekend Georgia's military veterans and service members still on active duty are getting free admission to the state's national parks and historic sites from the Civil War prison camp at Andersonville to the pristine shores of Cumberland Island.

Sites operated by the National Park Service are waiving admission fees for past and present military service members during the 3-day Veterans Day weekend. The agency has nearly 400 parks nationwide.

Other Georgia sites waiving admission for veterans include the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, the Chickamauga battlefield Civil War site at Fort Oglethorpe and the Chattahoochee River recreation area.

The traditional date for Veterans Day falls on Sunday, but the federal holiday will be observed Monday.

