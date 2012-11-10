Man shot while walking down North Orchard Knob Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man shot while walking down North Orchard Knob Avenue

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police believe the city's latest shooting was deliberate in targeting the victim and not a random shooting.

At 4:54 a.m. Saturday morning, Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. 

The victim, 25 year-old Stephen Strickland, was transported to a local hospital via a private vehicle where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury. 

It was reported to investigators that Strickland was walking down the sidewalk when he was shot by an unknown suspect.  The investigation is still on-going, but it is believed that Strickland was targeted by the suspect and that it was not a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

