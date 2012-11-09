Band of the Week (Week 12) - Bradley Central High School

We tried two times to get the Bradley Central Band on Band of the Week last year, but technical difficulties stifled us each time! This year, we made it, they made it, the gremlins were on hiatus, and the Bear Pride was ready. We caught them on the road at McMinn County near the end of the marching season and they had their show perfected. Director Kris Ware explained the show was called "epic" and involved lots of great, current hits. The band members even got to do the Party Rock Shuffle, right on the field!

The Pride competed in two festivals and hosted one of their own, this year. Make your plans to attend the Bradley Classic next year. It is always held the last weekend in September at Bradley Central. The students were kind enough to play a piece for us in the stands that you have probably sung along to in your car. Turn it up and enjoy "Call Me, Maybe!" Our thanks to Mr. Ware and the Bradley Central Bear Pride Band, our EPB Fiber Optics Band of the Week!