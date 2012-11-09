Missouri QB James Franklin trying to rejuvenate season vs. struggling Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Here was the script: Missouri would enter the SEC with a thunderous offense led by one of the nation's most dynamic playmakers. The Tigers would surprise people who thought the offense would wilt against SEC defense, and quarterback James Franklin might have an outside shot at the Heisman Trophy as he perfected his rhythm in his second year as starter.



The reality? Missouri is 4-5 overall, 1-5 in the SEC and Franklin has struggled when he hasn't been injured or on the verge of being benched.



"They haven't had the success that they probably anticipated," Tennessee coach Derek Dooley said politely.



The good news for Missouri and Franklin comes in the form of the Tennessee defense, ranked last in the SEC and 112th in the nation. For a struggling quarterback, the Vols' beleaguered secondary represents a potential feast.





