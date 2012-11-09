Hamilton County Medical Examiner has five unclaimed remains; looking for relatives

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's assistance identifying family members of five people whose remains are unclaimed at the Medical Examiner's office.



The names are:



• Alvin Glliam Ford, White Male, 62

• Rosa Ford, White Female, 57

• Josephine T. Davis, White Female, 80

• Cheryl Sudderth, White Female, 55

• Douglas Michael Cox, White Male, 61



Anyone with any information regarding relatives of the named deceased is asked to call the Medical Examiner's Office at (423) 493-5175.