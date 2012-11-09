Hamilton County Medical Examiner has five unclaimed remains - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County Medical Examiner has five unclaimed remains; looking for relatives

Posted:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's assistance identifying family members of five people whose remains are unclaimed at the Medical Examiner's office.

The names are:

•    Alvin Glliam Ford, White Male, 62
•    Rosa Ford,  White Female, 57
•    Josephine T. Davis, White Female, 80
•    Cheryl Sudderth, White Female,  55
•    Douglas Michael Cox, White Male, 61

Anyone with any information regarding relatives of the named deceased is asked to call the Medical Examiner's Office at (423) 493-5175.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.