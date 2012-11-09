Ringgold man charged with molesting child - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Ringgold man charged with molesting child

Posted:
By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

RINGGOLD, GA (Times Free Press) -- A 68-year-old Ringgold, GA, man has been charged with molesting a child for the last three years.

Billy Joe Garrison has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation after he admitted to police he molested the child 20 to 40 times in Catoosa County, a police report showed.

Garrison, of Crossville, TN, spoke with police after the child admitted to her parents she had been molested, the report states and the parents went to police.

Garrison also admitted he molested the child several times at his home in Crossville. He was arrested Wednesday and remains in Catoosa County Jail.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.