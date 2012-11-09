Ringgold man charged with molesting child

RINGGOLD, GA (Times Free Press) -- A 68-year-old Ringgold, GA, man has been charged with molesting a child for the last three years.



Billy Joe Garrison has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation after he admitted to police he molested the child 20 to 40 times in Catoosa County, a police report showed.



Garrison, of Crossville, TN, spoke with police after the child admitted to her parents she had been molested, the report states and the parents went to police.



Garrison also admitted he molested the child several times at his home in Crossville. He was arrested Wednesday and remains in Catoosa County Jail.



