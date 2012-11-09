Jury being selected in Knoxville torture-slaying retrial

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Jury selection has begun in Jackson for the retrial of 1 of the defendants in the torture-slayings of a young Knoxville couple.

According to The Jackson Sun (http://bit.ly/PJrPtr), the trial of Vanessa Coleman of Lebanon, Ky., is scheduled to start in Knoxville on Tuesday. Authorities say jurors are being selected from a pool in Madison County because of the publicity the case has received in East Tennessee.

Coleman is being retried in the January 2007 killing of Channon Christian. Coleman does not face charges in the killing of Christian's boyfriend, Christopher Newsom.

Coleman and three men were earlier convicted in separate trials, but the judge that presided has resigned and been disbarred because of pill abuse while he was on the bench.

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com

