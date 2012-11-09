Chattanooga Parks could use your help Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The City of Chattanooga Parks and Recreation's Park Steward Program is asking for your help Saturday, November 10th at Tyner Community Center from 10:00 a.m.-12n to help clean and restore the Tyner Community Walking Trail nearby and pick up bottles.



Parks crews recently discovered hundreds of plastic bottles discarded along the trail and in the retention ponds. Park Stewards are asking the public to join them to "Save the Trail", by picking up the plastic bottles all in one morning.

Park Stewards will provide litter grabbers, plastic gloves, trash bags and more. Sturdy rakes, wheel barrows and manpower are desired.





WHAT: Trail Restoration and Clean Up at Tyner/East Brainerd Community Center.

WHERE: Tyner Community Center: 6900 Ty-Hi Drive (Next to Tyner Academy)

WHEN: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10th, 2012. FREE, NO REGISTRATION NEEDED.

WHO: Everyone, Including Families of all ages.

BRING: Park Stewards Will Provide Grabbers, Plastic Gloves and Trash Bags, Sturdy Rakes, Garden Gloves Needed.



The Parks Department will deliver crushed stone to be spread along the existing trail and will provide fill in material in prep for the cleanup day. Phase 1 of the Park Steward's "Save the Trail" event will last only a few hours to clean and spread crushed stone along the existing trail, with Phase 2 planned at a later date.



Future plans will include finishing the trail system, created signage, identify vegetation and implement distance markers. For more information about the event, please contact Brian Smith at smith_br@chattanooga.gov or by calling 423-580-9489. Public is welcome to arrive without RSVP or can sign up here on the Park Stewards Facebook event page.

