2nd-grader suspended after pistol found in class

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - School officials in Glynn County say a second-grader will be suspended for one year after they say he had a .25-caliber pistol in his classroom.

The Brunswick News reports (http://bit.ly/TyT7Rs) that a teacher discovered the unloaded handgun in the 8-year-old boy's backpack late Thursday afternoon at C.B. Greer Elementary School.

Police Chief Rod Ellis said the teacher was looking in the boy's backpack because she thought he had taken more candy from a candy jar than was allowed when she found the Raven .25-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

School police believe the boy took the gun to school to show friends.

Authorities say the child had no bullets. Ellis said the boy told officers he knew it was not loaded, because "there was nothing in the bottom of it."

Information from: The Brunswick News, http://www.thebrunswicknews.com

