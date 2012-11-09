J.R. Martinez to return to Fort Campbell

J.R. Martinez sits in a bedroom in his house in Dalton, Ga., in 2008. Photo by Allison Kwesell/Times Free Press

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (AP) - Actor and inspirational speaker J.R. Martinez, who won Season 13 of "Dancing With The Stars," returns to Fort Campbell, KY., where he once served in the 101st Airborne Division.

Martinez will be at the post on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line Friday to sign copies of his new book, "Full of Heart," his personal story of survival and recovery after being injured in Iraq.

Martinez, who was an actor on the daytime soap opera "All My Children," suffered burns over 30% of his body after he was trapped in a vehicle struck by an improvised explosive device in 2003.

He will sign books and answer questions from fans.

