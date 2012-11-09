Restaurant Report Card: Jed's weekly guide to dining out safely - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Restaurant Report Card: Jed's weekly guide to dining out safely in Hamilton County

Posted:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Dining out this weekend? The inspector at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week with no failing grades to report among the 40 restaurants visited. But we always include the low score of the week. Remember, a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.
 
Not good news for the only remaining Ryan's Family Steakhouse on Hixson Pike: their score is 78, and here's why according to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon:
 
Inspectors found seafood salad, coleslaw and potato salad out of temperature on food bar, walk-in coolers were dirty, along with the floors. They also found unlabeled chemicals being stored in the kitchen and the ice scoop was stored on a dirty surface. Once again a score of 78.
 
The high score, with a tie of 97? Congratulations to the Starbucks at Hamilton Place and the Subway on Lee Highway in Ooltewah....thank you for your hard work.
 

Please remember if you have a complaint about a restaurant, call the Hamilton County Health Department hotline at (423) 209-8110 or email your complaint to me and I will send it on to the inspectors.

And as I say each week: enjoy your meal!

