Bradley set for third BFL All-American

by Ron Bush - bio

(Times Free Press) - Unum computer engineer Corey Bradley earned All-American status as a fisherman for the third time in a decade last month.

The McDonald, Tenn., resident qualified for the BFL All-American presented by Chevy — the Walmart Bass Fishing League's big tournament — next June on Nickajack Lake with his fourth-place finish in the Wild Card event Oct. 27-28 on Lake Guntersville.

As in his last BFL All-American in 2009 in Iowa, Bradley will be a boater in this one. He was a co-angler in his first one in 2004.

The June 26-29 tournament will include 49 boaters and 49 co-anglers. The top six in each category in six end-of-season regionals and another six from the Wild Card will be joined by seven from The Bass Federation National Championship in April in Oklahoma.

Each BFL regional includes season-long qualifiers from four divisions. There are 24 of those.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.