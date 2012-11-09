An amazing weekend ahead - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

An amazing weekend ahead

Posted:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

(WRCB) - Get ready for a weekend so nice we'll be ashamed of ourselves. 

After a chilly start this morning with patchy fog and frost, we will see lots of sun and highs in the mid 60s this afternoon.

High pressure building to our south will pump in some light southerly winds that will keep the temperature climbing through the weekend.  Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. 

Sunday afternoon into Monday clouds will begin to build ahead of an approaching front.  The front will bring rain (nothing severe expected) Monday afternoon into Monday night. 

Cooler weather will follow on Tuesday afternoon.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast and interactive radar.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.