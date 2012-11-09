An amazing weekend ahead

(WRCB) - Get ready for a weekend so nice we'll be ashamed of ourselves.

After a chilly start this morning with patchy fog and frost, we will see lots of sun and highs in the mid 60s this afternoon.

High pressure building to our south will pump in some light southerly winds that will keep the temperature climbing through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s.

Sunday afternoon into Monday clouds will begin to build ahead of an approaching front. The front will bring rain (nothing severe expected) Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Cooler weather will follow on Tuesday afternoon.

