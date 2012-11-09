Taylor Street shooting sends two men to hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Taylor Street shooting sends two men to hospital

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting Thursday night on Taylor Street. Two victims were found, suffering from gunshot wounds.  

Chattanooga Police Department Public Information Officer Nathan Hartwig said a 21 year-old male and a 71 year-old male were transported to the hospital for medical treatment of the non life-threatening injuries.  

The investigation continues.

