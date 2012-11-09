No Loophole for Oreo in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - Jeff Viar, his wife, young daughter and son, were in attendance early-on Thursday night. The battle in East Ridge over the fate of their pet pygmy goat had raged, or lingered, on for weeks. On this night, for lack of a motion, Oreo's amnesty was denied.

"Well, I'll have to go home and explain to them that they can't keep their family pet," Viar said, afterwards. "It's pretty sad that they know I coached for East Ridge, I've helped East Ridge in several of their things, and they couldn't take into consideration my kids' pet."

The "livestock law" makes the goat illegal within the city limits. East Ridge City Attorney John Anderson had drawn up an ordinance defining them as 'companion animals.' "Pygmy goats don't have any relation as a livestock animal to regular goats as pot bellied pigs do not have a relation to what we have on our bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich," he said.

It would pave a way for the companion animals to stay after they were registered, spayed or neutered, and the owners had paid a $50 fee. Then, after 60 days, the loophole would close. But, there were still objections amongst Commissioners. "We, as the city of East Ridge," said Commissioner Denny Manning, "it's not fair to have one goat in our city and kind of grandfather it in, then cut everybody else off."

In the end, no commissioner offered the ordinance for a vote. "I rent my house," Viar said, afterwards. "I can, obviously, move to Georgia. It doesn't matter to me. I don't have to live in East Ridge."