Soddy-Daisy Middle students honor Veterans

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB)-  Surrounded by students decked out in red, white and blue, dozens of local veterans were cheered Thursday at Soddy-Daisy Middle School.  Principal Blake Freeman said, "I am so proud of our students, our teachers and our staff.  They worked hard to give these veterans the tribute they deserve."  The hour-long, multi-media program included music, a flag-folding ceremony, a history of "The Star Spangled Banner," and performances by the school's band and chorus.

The Soddy-Daisy High School Color Guard posted the colors, and music teacher Deanna Hilliard sang the National Anthem.  Each veteran was introduced and honored by the students, with special mention given to former principal and School Board member Bill Eldridge.  One of the area's few remaining World War II veterans, Eldridge was only 18 when the war ended, having served in Germany.

At the end of the program, students cheered during a slide show that featured current and past teachers who have served in the military, as well as family members of Soddy-Daisy Middle School staffers. 

First Baptist Church of Soddy-Daisy will serve a free lunch for all veterans on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

