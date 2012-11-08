Chattanooga Bass Association releases 2013 schedule

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Association is celebrating its 36th year anniversary of being a non-profit community service organization. Chattanooga Bass Association was founded by community leaders in 1976 and was designed to offer a top quality open fishing circuit to Chattanooga and surrounding areas; while enhancing Chattanooga's economic growth and recreational potential.

"The CBA prides itself in offering an exclusive format that allows anglers of all ages to be able to compete in an organized week-end team tournament. We offer a Youth Division for kids 16 years of age and under that can fish with an adult and compete against other Youth Division teams and also a New Team Division where new teams compete against each other," says CBA President Tom Kizziah.

This bass tournament ends its year with the Chattanooga Bass Association 2013 CLASSIC this event was sponsored by Tow Boat US in 2012 $10,000.00 was awarded to the first place team and 48,000 more dollars in cash divided among the 72 teams fishing.

The Chattanooga Bass Association tournaments are open to the public and consist of a 12 tournament circuit with Chickamauga, Nick-A-Jack and Watts Bar waters open to competitors. All tournaments are held out of Chester Frost Park for the 2013 season.

2013 Schedule is as follows:

February 23, 2013

March 30, 2013

April 27, 2013

May 18, 2013

June 8, 2013

June 22, 2013 (Night Tournament)

July 13, 2013

July 27, 2013 (Night Tournament)

August 10, 2013

August 24, 2013 (Night Tournament)

September 14, 2013

October 12, 2013

----- CLASSIC ------

November 1 – 2, 2013

For more info on fishing the CBA Tournaments visit www.cbatournament.com