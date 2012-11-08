LaFayette man begs for help to find stolen wheelchair

LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -- In LaFayette Kevin Smith is known as the public servant who beats the odds."I can't hold a regular job but that does not mean I'm lazy," he says.

The disabled volunteer dresses as a Civil War soldier to educate the community. "I'm trying to promote understanding of that war because the saying is, 'those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it,'" says Smith.

His disabilities don't stop him from giving back to his neighborhood, he volunteers where he can. "Cleaning ditches or whatever," says Smith.

His wheelchair is his only means of transportation. He even added special wheels to help get around. "They were industrial casters so the front of the chair would hold down and not flip," explains Smith.

However, the wheelchair he uses now was donated. That's because Smith's was stolen sometime late Saturday night after he parked it outside his home. "I got up to go to my church service and prepare for it and the chair was missing," says Smith.

Smith believes a couple of teenagers took his chair but police don't have any leads. "You have no understanding, you have no feeling, you just care about your pleasure and your fun and its not fun. You can cause me to lose my feet," Smith says.

Ulcer's on his feet keep him in a wheelchair the majority of the day. He has just one to thing to say to whoever took it. "I need it bad," Smith says.

If you can help contact the LaFayette Police Department or the Walker County Sheriff's Office.