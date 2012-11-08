Ringgold band marches to NY to perform and help

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -- The Ringgold Tigers survived a tornado a year ago, and now they're helping victims of Hurricane Sandy in their time of need.

The band leaves in a matter of hours for New York, where they will represent North Georgia in the Veteran's Day Parade.

They'd hoped to take a trailer full of supplies with them, but plans have changed, and they need your help.

Flags flying,feet stepping, the Ringgold High School Color Guard got one last practice in today.

The band leaves early Friday morning to march on the national stage.

Vanessa Walden said "They're going to represent Ringgold. We're very proud of them."

Not the first invitation, but it is the first trip for the tigers.

Lisa Murdoch, the Booster President said "It's a great honor. We were really wanting to go last year, at the 10th anniversary last year and there was a big celebration, but due to the tornado we had to postpone it a year.'

Now these students, who know all too well about disaster, loss, and recovery, are hoping to reach victims of hurricane sandy.

Emily Hollifield, a senior said "They need a smile, they definitely need a smile with everything going on. Having the veterans day parade will bring people out and bring people together, which is what helps you get through it."

Brooke Wiley, a junior, added "We're not just there for the party and the fun, we're there to help too.

In the last week band parents and students have rallied local businesses and families to donate supplies for residents impacted by the storm.

Boxes sit ready to go, but as Lisa Murdoch states "We just need a tractor, a trailer, and a driver.

The football team needs the band's trailer for playoffs.

A volunteer agreed to transport the supplies, but backed out. Booster club members say they'll pay for gas and lodging. They just need a good samaritan to take their gifts up north.

"When the tornado came through and everyone helped us tremendously, I thought one day we'll be able to return some kindness," Murdoch said.

That day has now come. And the Ringgold Tigers are celebrating their road to recovery, while helping others march the same path.

The Ringgold band marches just after 11 o'clock Sunday morning.

If you'd like to donate items for victims of Hurricane Sandy, or if you can help drive the supplies to New York, contact Lisa Murdoch at happymomlisa@catt.com.