Nesquik Chocolate Powder recalled

(WRCB) -- Nestle USA announced the voluntary recall of limited quantities of Nestle NESQUIK® Chocolate Powder in the 10.9, 21.8 and 40.7 ounce canisters. The voluntary recall is limited to only NESQUIK Chocolate Powder, which was distributed nationally. No other varieties of NESQUIK powder or any sizes or flavors of NESQUIK ready-to-drink are affected by this recall.



Nestle is removing the canisters from distribution because the company was notified by an ingredient supplier, Omya Inc. that it has issued a recall of certain lots of its ingredient, calcium carbonate due to possible presence of Salmonella. Calcium carbonate is used in NESQUIK as an ingredient. There have been no reports of any illnesses or adverse health effects associated with the affected product.



To ensure the safety of consumers, Nestle is recalling selected NESQUIK Chocolate Powder. The recall is limited to the following sizes, UPC and production codes of NESQUIK Chocolate Powder:



Size UPC Code Production Codes 40.7 oz. Chocolate (72 servings) 0 28000 68230 9 2282574810 2282574820 21.8 oz. Chocolate (38 servings) 0 28000 68090 9 2278574810 2278574820 2279574810 2279574820 2284574820 2284574830 2285574810 2285574820 2287574820 2289574810 2289574820 10.9 oz. Chocolate (19 servings) 0 28000 67990 3 2278574810

The affected NESQUIK Chocolate Powder was produced during early October, 2012. To locate the production code, consumers should look on the bottom of the canister, adjacent to the consumer expiration date. All affected products have an expiration date of BEST BEFORE Oct 2014.



Consumers who may have purchased the affected NESQUIK Chocolate Powder should not consume it, but instead should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Nestle Consumer Services at (800) 628-7679.



The most common symptoms of Salmonella infection are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, which develop within eight to 72 hours of eating or drinking contaminated food. The illness usually lasts for four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. However, salmonellosis can be severe or even life threatening for infants, older people, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention.