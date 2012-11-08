Father credits God for helping son scale ravine after crash

By Kim West , Athens News Courier



ATHENS, AL (News-Courier) -- Lee Campbell has a simple explanation for how his 19-year-old son, Tyler Campbell, survived nearly three harrowing days trapped in a 30-foot ravine before being discovered Tuesday afternoon.



Tyler Campbell, of Dellrose, TN., was reported missing early Sunday morning as hundreds of volunteers and public safety officials scoured the Tennessee counties of Lincoln and Giles and Limestone and Madison counties in Alabama. Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a passing truck driver spotted a conscious Campbell near the guardrails of Interstate 65 and contacted emergency officials. Campbell, who stands more than 6-foot-5 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds, managed to scale the muddy embankment with a broken shoulder and a broken leg.



"He got up the slope because the Lord brought him up the slope," said Lee Campbell, who was reached by phone Wednesday morning in his son's hospital room at Huntsville Hospital. "I'm still getting bits and pieces, but I know he tried and failed (getting up the slope). I know he tried to get up there, laid down a while and rested because he didn't have anything to eat.



"He is tough, and he is just a very good young man," said Lee, who knew immediately something was wrong when Tyler didn't return home by his midnight curfew Saturday night after attending a church event with his family and then leaving separately to visit friends in northern Limestone County. "He's a good-hearted man, a big, broad-shouldered young man and an all-round good person who is obviously far more loved than I realized."



