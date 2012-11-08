Friday/Saturday Red Cross fundraiser for Hurricane Sandy victims - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) --The American Red Cross continues their aid efforts for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, with a local Drive-in and Donate fundraiser Friday and Saturday.

Walmart locations in Athens, Cleveland (both locations), Hamilton Place, Hixson, Ooltewah and Signal Mountain will participate in the event, which runs Friday from 5:00a - 10:00 a.m. and 4:00pm - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday  from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

On Friday, an additional location at Ross's Landing under the Olgiati Bridge off Riverside Drive will be open as well.

Red Cross volunteers will be stationed at all locations to accept cash or checks.

Other ways to contribute include the Red Cross website or call 1-800-REDCROSS. All financial donations benefit the Red Cross Disaster Relief response to Hurricane Sandy.

Close to 50 East Tennessee volunteers have joined almost 4,000 Red Cross disaster responders assigned to the operations on the Atlantic Seaboard.

