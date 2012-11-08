Twilight's Robert Pattinson hates 'RPatz' nickname

By Randee Dawn, TODAY contributor



"Twilight" franchise star Robert Pattinson knows he's called "RPatz" in the press and by fans. But he kind of wishes everyone would stop.



"I don't understand what the nickname culture is," he told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie Thursday. "If I could figure out a way to get rid of that, it'd be amazing. It does sound like an antacid tablet."



Just one of the downsides of fame that have emerged over the past four years as Pattinson has been starring in the film series, which ends when "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2" is released Nov. 16. Another appears to be the press and fan scrutiny of his relationship with "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart. The couple have been together almost throughout the making of the films, and had a very public split recently when she was caught smooching the director of her film "Snow White and the Huntsman."



When Stewart appeared on TODAY Wednesday, she was cagey about whether they'd reunited, noting, "Keep 'em guessing." And Pattinson was just as dodgy. "I want to ask, because we get asked that all the time," he said. "It's like, 'Who is actually asking?' Is it in your contract?"



Guthrie allowed that it was.



"It doesn't have to be (personal)," he said. "It only becomes personal if you answer it."



In any case, there's a lot of change ahead for Pattinson and his probably-maybe girlfriend Stewart, now that the "Twilight" movies are over and they're starting to go their separate ways professionally. Pattinson took a rather dim (if tongue-in-cheek) view of the rest of his career: "It's the end of my youth," he grinned. "Just a slow death from now."



"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2" opens on Nov. 16.