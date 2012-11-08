North Shore Publix plan gets green light

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Developers on Wednesday received approval for their entire 46,000-square-foot North Shore Publix plan, adding additional retail space and rotating the building after they earlier had claimed such moves were not feasible.



During more than an hour of discussion, 15 neighbors shared stories of long drives to faraway grocery stores from Chattanooga's so-called "food desert," with most begging for quick approval to the Publix plan.



"It's like getting married," said resident John Wise, who also is a developer. "We've dated this Publix now for months. Pass it tonight."



Both Sallie Robinson and Deborah Scott, who represent nearby districts on the Chattanooga City Council, asked that the board make peace with the design compromises and pass the plan for the good of residents' pantries.



