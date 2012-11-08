Another election around the corner for Chattanoogans - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Another election around the corner for Chattanoogans

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - In less than 6 months, Chattanooga voters will head back to the polls where they will elect an new mayor.

Nine City Council member spots will also be up for grabs.

City leaders voted a few months ago to hold their election separate from the November election, for fear of local races could get lost on the November ballot.

The city election will be held on March 5th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.