Dalton student charged with bringing weapon to school

DALTON, GA (WRCB) - A Southeast High School student is in trouble after bringing a weapon to school.

Seventeen year old William Bennett was arrested Tuesday after an assistant principal found brass knuckles in his sweatshirt pocket.

The student told police the knuckles were not his, however he was arrested and taken to jail.

In Georgia, 17 year olds are tried as adults.

Bennett is charged with carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.

