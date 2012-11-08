Fight continues for Oreo the goat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fight continues for Oreo the goat

Posted: Updated:

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - An East Ridge family continues its fight to keep their pet goat within city limits.

The saga of Oreo is expected to go before the City Council one final time Thursday night.

The idea was tossed around last month to create a special ordinance, giving Oreo amnesty.

This came after the council voted 3 to one, saying Oreo counts as livestock not a family pet.

The council agreed to give a final answer on Oreo's fate at Thursday night's meeting.

