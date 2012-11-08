Public workshop to discuss Nickajack Navigation Lock - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Public workshop to discuss Nickajack Navigation Lock

KIMBALL, MARION CO., TN (WRCB) - A public workshop will be held Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kimball Town Hall to discuss reducing the hours of operation at the Nickajack Navigation Lock which goes into effect January of next year.

Reducing the hours of operation from 24 to 20 hours per day is part of a corps-wide effort to reduce operational costs and to increase funds for maintenance requirements.

The hours of closure are 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

Lockages started before the normal close of business will be completed before the lock is closed for the day.

