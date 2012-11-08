Local soldier honored by Hamilton County Commission

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A soldier that was wounded in Afghanistan earlier this year was honored Wednesday by the Hamilton County Commission.

We introduced you to Army Specialist Andrew Smith back in August when a local organization stepped up to build the CCS graduate a new home.

The County Commission personally thanked Andrew and each individually shook his hand. Members of the County Commission spoke and expressed gratitude to Andrew and pride in the Chattanooga native.

Army Specialist Smith is honored by the recognition but feels humbled by belonging to an army of one.

" There's so many soldiers out there that have done exactly what I've done and I just feel like I don't want all the attention to be on one soldier because every soldier has had the same sacrifice whether they get injured or not."

Smith lost both of his legs in Afghanistan after an IED exploded beneath him. Andrew's story inspired a non profit organization to build homes for wounded soldiers.