Samaritan Center sending aid to victims of Hurricane Sandy

OOLTEWAH, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - One local organization is stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Sandy, but they need your help.

The Samaritan Center, in partnership with Bill Brown Trucking Company and Adventist Disaster Response, will be collecting donations for those affected by Hurricane Sandy from now until Monday, November 12th.

They are asking anyone to please bring donations to the Samaritan Center anytime from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

One of the biggest needs after a natural disaster is general household items.

Bill Brown Trucking Company is donating a truck and driver to deliver supplies to a disaster distribution warehouse in New Jersey.

Adventist Disaster Response will be running the warehouse at the request of FEMA to provide supplies for local community service organizations and relief efforts.