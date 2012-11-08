Sunny and a little warmer today

(WRCB) - After a chilly and foggy start to the day, we will have sunshine and highs near 60 this afternoon.

We will be cool again tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s. Then a warming trend will begin as high pressure build in to our south. It will give us a light southeast flow of air that will take our highs into the upper 60s Friday afternoon, and into the low 70s over the weekend into Monday!

The next cold front moves in late Monday bringing up to an inch of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning followed by another shot of chilly air Tuesday afternoon.

Download the WRCB weather app to your smart phone to get the 10 day forecast and the interactive radar.