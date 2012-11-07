Georgia Offers Outdoors Mobile App

Georgia hunters, anglers and wildlife enthusiasts now have an app of their own!

The Official Georgia Fishing, Hunting & Wildlife Guide, powered by Pocket Ranger® technology, is the official app of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division. This free, mobile app gives both novice and seasoned sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts essential information in the palm of their hand.

Features include:

Species profiles

Weather information

Georgia rules and regulations

Licensing information

Boat ramp locations

Maps of public wildlife areas

Advanced GPS technology enhances any trek through the woods by allowing users to track friends' locations, mark trails with photo waypoints and keep track of wildlife sightings. Sportsmen can even cache map tiles for offline use.

Wildlife Resources Division manages nearly 1 million acres of public lands for wildlife and habitat in Georgia. These Wildlife Management Areas and Public Fishing Areas are featured on the app.

App updates are already in development and will include enhanced birding trails, expanded saltwater species list, a Trophy Case for posting photos and comments and universal formatting for horizontal and vertical viewing.

Download the free app now on your mobile device through the Apple App Store or the Android Market and search "GA Fish & Wildlife Guide." Visit http://www.pocketranger.com/apps/ga-fw/apps.php to learn more.