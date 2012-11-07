Two Chattanooga officers fired for excessive use of force

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A pair of Chattanooga police officers, under investigation for excessive use of force during the arrest of a man for disorderly conduct and drug possession, have been terminated from the department.

The incident began on June 14 when officers were dispatched to a disorder call at the Salvation Army Federal Halfway House on McCallie Avenue.

Adam Tatum, 36, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on police, and possession of marijuana.

A few weeks after the incident, Police Chief Bobby Dodd was notified of possible excessive use of force allegations against officers Sean Emmer and Adam Cooley who were involved in the arrest of Tatum.

After reviewing the case file and video footage of the incident, Chief Dodd initiated an Internal Affairs investigation regarding these allegations. He also contacted the local Federal Bureau of Investigations Office to review the case for possible civil rights violations and/or criminal charges on the officers.

Due to the nature of this incident, both officers were removed from their patrol duties and placed on special assignment conducting non-law enforcement activities at that time.

As a result of the internal affairs investigation and disciplinary hearing, which was held Wednesday, both officers have been terminated from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig said the specific details of the case, including audio and video files, cannot be released to the media due the ongoing investigation by the FBI.

The internal affairs report also will not be released at this time due to new information about another officer possibly involved, that was just brought to light during the disciplinary hearing and which will be investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit.

Hartwig did say that more information will be released when the process has been completed.

