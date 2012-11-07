President Obama gains support in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Predicted to be one of the closest presidential races ever, many of President Obama's supporters found themselves on the edge of their seats as results came in late Tuesday night.

"I knew it was going to be Obama again," voter Orpheus Walks says.

"I was pretty much confident at 12 a.m., that's why I went to bed," says Phil Pullara.

"Everybody was a little on edge, we were praying a lot," Sharon Kelly says.

Then the swing states, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and then Ohio began to lean towards Obama.

"The thing came up that says President Barack Obama has been re-elected and the house went crazy, I mean the flags were going," says Kelly.

Kelly hosted a watch party but earlier that day she made sure citizens like World War II veteran, 93-year-old Willy Wilson cast his vote for president. "I think he's doing a great job," Wilson says.

Mitt Romney won Georgia with 53 percent of the vote and he pulled nearly 60 percent of the Tennessee vote, however the president received the area's most support in Hamilton County with 41 percent of the vote.

"It was so exciting," explains Kelly.

It may not be the majority but many Chattanoogans believe Obama deserves a second chance and a second term.

"Get this Congress together. Get them, all this partisanship gone. Get in there and do what's right for the country," Pullara says.

