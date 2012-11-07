Liquor referendum: now Sunday, by the drink sales

(WRCB) -- Alcohol weighed on the minds of voters Tuesday. Not clouding their judgement, but referendums on the sale of liquor and when it may be sold, were the issues left to voters.



Six out of seven liquor referendums in areas surrounding Nashville were passed in Tuesday's votes.



The tourist town of Pigeon Forge also passes a liquor by the drink referendum, as did areas in Georgia.



Voters passed Sunday alcohol sales by retailers and by the drink in the city of Ringgold and Catoosa County, leaving Fort Oglethorpe as the only municipality in Catoosa County where Sunday sales are not allowed.

In Ringgold, Ga., and the unincorporated areas of Catoosa County, voters approved by-the-glass Sunday sales of beer, wine and distilled spirits and package sales of beer and wine -- but no hard liquor.Sunday sales barely passed in the county, receiving only about 52 percent of the vote. In the Ringgold, Sunday sales received about 58% of the vote.



In Pikeville, TN, two referendums allowing Sunday alcohol sales passed, allowing alcohol sales on premises as well as retail sales.