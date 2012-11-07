EPA approves TVA plan for final coal ash cleanup

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- The Environmental Protection Agency announced today it has approved TVA's preferred plan for dealing with the final cleanup phase of the 2008 Kingston Fossil Plant coal ash spill.



A public meeting to discuss details of dealing with the sludge that coat the bottoms of the Emory and Clinch rivers will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Roane County High School, 540 W. Cumberland St., Kingston.



TVA's favored alternative relies on natural processes such as mixing, scouring and burial of remaining materials, which the EPA concludes are of relatively low risk to wildlife. The plan also includes 30 years of annual monitoring. It's expected to cost $10 million over a 30 year period.



Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority, EPA and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will give a presentation and answer questions at the public meeting.



