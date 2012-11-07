Dead candidate beats incumbent in Alabama

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Even a dead Republican beat a Democrat in the GOP's sweep of Alabama.

A Republican nominee who died almost month before Election Day beat the Democratic incumbent for a seat on the Bibb County Commission on Tuesday.

Probate Judge Jerry Pow says Republican nominee Charles Beasley defeated Democrat Walter Sansing despite having died on Oct. 12. Beasley carried about 52% of the votes.

Pow says some voters probably didn't know Beasley died before the election, but others did.

The 77-year-old Beasley previously served one term, but the Democratic Sansing won four years ago.

The ballots were printed before Beasley's death and couldn't be changed before the vote.

Pow says the Bibb County GOP will recommend a successor to Gov. Robert Bentley, who will appoint a new commissioner.

