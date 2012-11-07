Potential jurors called for Jesse Mathews death penalty trial - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Potential jurors called for Jesse Mathews death penalty trial

Posted:
Jesse Mathews and his attorneys are at Davidson County Criminal Courthouse in Nashville this &#8232;morning. Photo by Todd South/Times Free Press Jesse Mathews and his attorneys are at Davidson County Criminal Courthouse in Nashville this  morning. Photo by Todd South/Times Free Press

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -- For the first time since his arrest, Jesse Mathews appeared in court today in civilian clothes and without shackles.

Mathews appeared in the Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County Courthouse wearing a long-sleeve forest-green shirt, tan slacks and a patterned necktie.

Beginning at 9:10 a.m. CST, 61 jurors met in the first floor of the courthouse. Jurors for Mathews' trial will be selected from Davidson County at the request of his attorneys, who hope to avoid tainting jurors' opinions of the case, which has received a high level of media coverage in Chattanooga.

Mathews, 27, faces the death penalty for the April 2, 2011 shooting death of Chattanooga police Sgt. Tim Chapin. He is scheduled to go on trial in January.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.