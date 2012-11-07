Tenn. Education commissioner says federal school funds unused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Kevin Huffman says time is running out for school systems to use federal Race to the Top funds.

WPLN Radio (http://bit.ly/U8Zbyz ) reported that during budget discussions Tuesday, Huffman told Gov. Bill Haslam some systems haven't spent their share of the money, which must be used or returned by 2014.

Huffman said with 18 months to go, school systems are saying they plan to use the funds, but the pressure builds each succeeding quarter that it isn't spent.

Information from: WPLN-FM, http://www.wpln.org/

