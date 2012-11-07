Dorothy Cooper, national face of the voter photo ID law in Tennessee casts ballot

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga woman who became the national face of the voter photo ID law in Tennessee, made sure to cast her ballot Tuesday.

We caught up with 97 year old Dorothy Cooper shortly after she voted.

Last year she made national headlines, when the state refused to issue her a photo ID, because the last name on her birth certificate is different from her married name, the name she uses now.

Cooper says she looks forward to voting in the next presidential election.